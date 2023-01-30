Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kanté

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are reported to be interested in Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté according to a report.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he will be available on a free transfer in the summer and according to El Nacional, the Merseyside club could make a move to secure his services.

The midfield at Liverpool has been the subject of intense scrutiny over recent months with Fabinho out of form, and both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara now in their thirties.

Arthur Melo is expected to return to Juventus when his season-long loan spell ends, and James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in the summer.

It is widely acknowledged therefore that Klopp needs to oversee a midfield rebuild and he appears to have made Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham his number-one target.

The Catalan publication claim however that French international Kante is of interest to Klopp but Todd Boehly has scheduled a meeting with the player to convince him to remain at Stamford Bridge with a move to Liverpool 'unthinkable'.

Barcelona are no longer an option for Kante however after manager Xavi put an end to any interest according to the report.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Kante is a magnificent player but after years of intense competition, he has also had injury issues of late.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield investment but Kante with his age and recent injury record does not appear to make sense for a team trying to refresh their options hence this move can be ruled out.

