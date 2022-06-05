Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane

Liverpool are interested in Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic as a replacement for Sadio Mane should he depart this summer according to a report.

Christian Pulisic

Over recent days, there has been a flurry of speculation that the 30-year-old Liverpool striker was looking for a new challenge and that Bayern Munich were favourites to sign the player.

In a press conference on international duty, Mane even suggested to reporters that he would grant the wishes of the Senegalese people by leaving Liverpool this summer although he has since admitted he was joking.

It does seem likely however that Mane will depart after a brilliant six-year spell at the club he joined from Southampton in 2016 for a fee of £34million.

Sadio Mane

As focus now switches to who could replace Mane, journalist Christian Falk who was one of those that broke the Thiago Alcantara move to Liverpool has confirmed the Reds' interest in USMNT player Pulisic.

'TRUE @LFC is interested in Christian Pulisic (23) as replacement for Sadio Mané (@FCBayern@ChelseaFC'

The 23-year-old scored eight goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side but never truly established himself as a first choice.

Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of Pulisic since his days at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and it would not be a surprise to see Liverpool make a move for the prestigious talent.

Speculation is going to continue over the coming days as to who could replace Mane but Pulisic could be very much at the forefront of Liverpool's mind.

