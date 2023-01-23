Report: Liverpool Interested In Federico Chiesa As Mohamed Salah Replacement

Liverpool could make a €60million move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as a replacement for Mohamed Salah according to a report.

Whilst the Egyptian continues to excel in the Champions League, his Premier League form has dropped below his usual high standards this season with him only registering seven goals and four assists in 19 appearances.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

The 30-year-old is not the only one struggling for form at Anfield however with Jurgen Klopp's team disappointing since the campaign started and sat in ninth place.

Despite only just signing a new, lucrative contract with the club, Calciomercato.web (CMW) claim that Klopp is not convinced by Salah's recent form and could even think of a sale to PSG if they were to offer €80million.

The Italian outlet also suggests that money could be reinvested in Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa who has recently returned after a serious knee injury picked up a year ago.

Chiesa was one of the stars of Italy's run to victory at the 2020 European Championships and had many admirers before he was struck down with an ACL rupture.

IMAGO / Buzzi

A bid of €60million could be enough to tempt the Old Lady to depart with the player according to CMW and that could see Liverpool interested if Salah were to be sold and the funds made available for reinvestment.

LFCTR Verdict

Prior to his injury, Chiesa was in brilliant form and on the radar of some big clubs with a price tag of close to €100million mentioned.

Hopefully, he can regain the form that made him one of the most exciting wingers in Europe prior to his injury but Liverpool selling Salah to raise funds for the move seems a complete non-starter.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |