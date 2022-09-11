Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Interested In Ibrahim Sangare Transfer

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Reds are set to try and hold off competition from Manchester United, West Ham, and AC Milan for the midfielder.
After Liverpool's disappointing start to the season, focus has now switched to how manager Jurgen Klopp can turn round the fortunes of his team.

The Reds have had a slow start in the Premier League taking just nine points from their opening six matches and were humiliated on matchday one of the Champions League losing 4-1 to Napoli.

There is no doubt that Klopp has been hampered by an injury crisis at the club which at one stage saw him missing ten first-team players.

Midfield options have been extremely limited for the 55-year-old with Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby Keita, and Jordan Henderson all sidelined at different points.

It was the injury to the Liverpool skipper Henderson that appeared to be the trigger for the Anfield hierarchy to move swiftly on transfer deadline line to agree a season-long loan deal with Juventus for midfielder Arthur Melo.

With the midfield clearly in need of a refresh and investment, calciomercato (via The Express) are reporting that Liverpool are interested in PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

There had been links in the summer to the 24-year-old but rivals Manchester United appeared to be in the driving seat.

The Italian publication report however that Liverpool are looking to capitilise on the hesitancy of the Red Devils by swooping for the Ivorian to help ease their midfield problems.

They also claim there is interest from West Ham and AC Milan in a player that only renewed his contract at the Eredivisie club recently.

