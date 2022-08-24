Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Interested In Leandro Paredes - PSG Midfielder Also Wanted By Juventus

According to a report Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are interested in Juventus target and PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.

Leandro Paredes

The Reds have had a very disappointing start to the season having taken only two points from their opening three matches.

As well as the poor form of his team, Klopp is contending with an early season injury crisis with ten players currently ruled out.

In midfield, the German was already missing Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and there was another blow ahead of Monday's defeat to rivals Manchester United with Naby Keita ruled out after picking up a muscle injury in training.

The Anfield hierarchy have been consistent in their messaging throughout by saying they would not re-enter the transfer market for a stop-gap solution.

Keita's injury could be the thing that tips the balance however and TNT Sports are reporting that their sources in Argentina believe Klopp is interested in Paredes.

The 28-year-old appears to be out of favour with new manager Christophe Galtier in Paris and is widely expected to move on this summer.

He has already been linked with Serie A clubs Roma and Juventus as the transfer window ticks towards a conclusion.

LFCTR Verdict

Paredes does not really fit the profile of the type of signing that Liverpool under FSG would make so despite being linked, his signing remains unlikely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

