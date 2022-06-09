Report: Liverpool Interested In Ligue 1 Defender

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Saint-Etienne defender Saidou Sow, and could make a move for the centre back in the coming weeks.

The Reds already have a solid foundation in the centre half position, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez among the high class cover at Jurgen Klopp's disposal. Not to mention Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams.

However, Matip is fast approaching his 31st birthday, and there is also uncertainty around the futures of Gomez, Phillips and Williams, so Klopp may feel he still needs to make some additions to the backline.

Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip after Liverpool's FA Cup success IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to the French news outlet L'Equipe, there were LFC scouts in attendance to watch Sow's Guinea take on Egypt in Cairo on Sunday. His national teammate Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah also featured in the match.

Sow is just 19 years old, and he is known for his tough tackling and his ability to travel forward with the ball. The teenager played 13 times in the league for the Greens last season, and contributed two goals and one assist.

Klopp no doubt would see Sow as an investment for the future, and given the relatively unknown reputation of the defender, he may be available for a fee around £4million.

