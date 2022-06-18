Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Interested In Marco Asensio Transfer & Have Already Contacted Real Madrid Forward's Representatives

Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio and have already contacted his representatives according to a report.

Marco Asensio

The Spanish international has just one year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernebeu and Los Blancos may look to cash in this summer to prevent the 26-year-old from leaving for free in 12 months' time.

According to Manu Sainz and Mirko Calemme (via the Madrid Zone), Liverpool have already contacted Asensio's representatives with a view to bringing him to Anfield.

They also report that AC Milan are seriously interested in the player but could be ruled out 'due to economic factors' and Asensio's reluctance to join the Serie A club.

There is no doubting the quality of the former RCD Mallorca and Espanyol winger but where he would fit into Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool jigsaw is difficult to see.

Reds talisman Mohamed Salah fills the right-wing slot and with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota likely to play mostly from the left, should a move to Anfield be on the cards, the plans for him would be very interesting.

Author Verdict

It seems an unlikely deal based on the players Liverpool have in wide areas but it is a transfer story that has been rumbling for months now. With the latest reports from reliable sources, this is one to watch over the coming weeks but not necessarily one I would expect to happen.

