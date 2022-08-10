Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool "Interested" in Nicolo Barella but Transfer is Unlikely

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the prospect of signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. However, a deal to bring the Italian to Anfield is unlikely according to Fabrizio Romano.

With Liverpool's ever-growing midfield injury list with the uninvited addition of Thiago at the weekend, it's no mystery as to why links are being made left, right, and centre to potential additions to the squad.

One of these is Nicolo Barella, who has already won every domestic trophy in Italy with Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title in 2020-21, the Coppa Italia in 2021-22, and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2021-22.

Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Scroll to Continue

Read More

A deal to sign the midfielder could cost the club between the region of £75 million and £100 million as reported by CaughtOffside.

Fabrizio Romano has highlighted that there have been "no proposals or negotiations" between Liverpool and Inter Milan. He said it is a "difficult deal for this summer", only made more difficult with the fact that Nicolo Barella signed a contract extension with Inter Milan a few months ago.

If Liverpool were to hunt for an additional midfielder before the conclusion of the summer transfer window - it seems unlikely that they would consider Nicolo Barella at this point.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolInter Milan

Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Sporting CP Preparing New Contract Offer For Matheus Nunes Amid Rumours Liverpool Are Preparing Bid For Midfielder

By Neil Andrew13 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'You Need To Have It A La David Beckham' - Former Liverpool Captain On New Signing Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepare Bid For Sporting Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Conor Bradley
News

Watch: On Loan Liverpool Defender Conor Bradley Scores Outstanding Goal For Bolton

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
News

Ballon d'Or 2022 - When Will The Contenders Be Announced? | Change Of Qualifying Criteria | When Is The Ceremony? | Who Might Be On The Shortlist - Salah, Mane, Benzema, Messi & More?

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Articles

Liverpool Star Clocked As Quickest Man In The Premier League On Opening Weekend

By Sam Jones5 hours ago
James Milner Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He'll Be Fantastic For Us' - James Milner On Liverpool Summer Signing Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Articles

Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know

By Sam Jones6 hours ago