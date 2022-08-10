Report: Liverpool "Interested" in Nicolo Barella but Transfer is Unlikely

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the prospect of signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. However, a deal to bring the Italian to Anfield is unlikely according to Fabrizio Romano.

With Liverpool's ever-growing midfield injury list with the uninvited addition of Thiago at the weekend, it's no mystery as to why links are being made left, right, and centre to potential additions to the squad.

One of these is Nicolo Barella, who has already won every domestic trophy in Italy with Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title in 2020-21, the Coppa Italia in 2021-22, and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2021-22.

A deal to sign the midfielder could cost the club between the region of £75 million and £100 million as reported by CaughtOffside.

Fabrizio Romano has highlighted that there have been "no proposals or negotiations" between Liverpool and Inter Milan. He said it is a "difficult deal for this summer", only made more difficult with the fact that Nicolo Barella signed a contract extension with Inter Milan a few months ago.

If Liverpool were to hunt for an additional midfielder before the conclusion of the summer transfer window - it seems unlikely that they would consider Nicolo Barella at this point.

