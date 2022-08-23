Report: Liverpool Interested In PSG Midfielder Leandro Paredes After Naby Keita Injury

Liverpool are interested in out-of-favour PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes to help ease their injury crisis according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his side have a disappointing start to the campaign but has been missing a number of key players ruled out through injury with the midfield the worst hit area.

Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out and there was further bad news on Monday when Klopp confirmed that Naby Keita had picked up an injury in training.

Despite the German's insistence that Liverpool would not panic buy, the injury situation has deteriorated to such a point that the Anfield hierarchy may be forced into a move before the summer transfer window closes.

As speculation continues as to who Liverpool could look to bring in, calciomercato.com reports that they are interested in 28-year-old PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The Argentina international appears to be out of favour with new manager Christophe Galtier so could leave the French capital this summer with Roma and Juventus also reported to be interested.

Liverpool must surely be looking at making a signing to reinforce the midfield options for Klopp before the window closes.

Paredes does not really fit the profile of the type of signing that Liverpool under FSG would make so despite being linked, his signing remains unlikely as things stand.

