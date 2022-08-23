Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Interested In PSG Midfielder Leandro Paredes After Naby Keita Injury

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool are interested in out-of-favour PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes to help ease their injury crisis according to a report.

Leandro Paredes

Jurgen Klopp has seen his side have a disappointing start to the campaign but has been missing a number of key players ruled out through injury with the midfield the worst hit area.

Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out and there was further bad news on Monday when Klopp confirmed that Naby Keita had picked up an injury in training.

Despite the German's insistence that Liverpool would not panic buy, the injury situation has deteriorated to such a point that the Anfield hierarchy may be forced into a move before the summer transfer window closes.

As speculation continues as to who Liverpool could look to bring in, calciomercato.com reports that they are interested in 28-year-old PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Argentina international appears to be out of favour with new manager Christophe Galtier so could leave the French capital this summer with Roma and Juventus also reported to be interested.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool must surely be looking at making a signing to reinforce the midfield options for Klopp before the window closes.

Paredes does not really fit the profile of the type of signing that Liverpool under FSG would make so despite being linked, his signing remains unlikely as things stand.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Liverpool Manchester United Old Trafford Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United - Where The Battle Was Won (And Lost)

By Justin Foster
Jugren Klopp
Opinions

Opinion: Jurgen Klopp Is Not Perfect But The Result At Old Trafford Is Not On Him

By Owen Cummings
Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.
Quotes

Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Makes Bold Arsenal Premier League Title Claim

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Manchester United 2-1 | Jurgen Klopp | Liverpool Injury Update

By Damon Carr
Naby Keita
News

Report: Liverpool Concern Over Severity Of Naby Keita Injury

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
Transfers

Are Reliable Journalist's Comments A Hint At Possible Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target?

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

By Neil Andrew