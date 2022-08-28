Report: Liverpool Interested In Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves, Arsenal & Manchester United Also Keen

According to a report, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is in need of midfield reinforcements as he wrestles with an injury crisis at the club which sees him without Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones currently.

Despite the German's initial claims that Liverpool would not re-enter the transfer market this summer, he appeared to do a u-turn on Friday at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Bournemouth game.

That has led to a whole host of players being linked with a move to Anfield including Frenkie de Jong, Leandro Paredes, Moises Caicedo, Sander Berge, and Youri Tielemans.

90min.com are now reporting that Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves can now be added to the list of players that Liverpool are interested in.

They claim that the 25-year-old has not ruled out a departure before the window closes after 'confessing he wanted to leave the club' but Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested.

A move for Neves would represent the type of signing that Liverpool have typically made under Klopp and FSG.

It is therefore definitely one to watch over the coming days and it will be interesting to see if the Portuguese international lines up in the Wolves midfield for their Premier League clash with Newcastle on Sunday.

