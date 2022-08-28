Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Interested In Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves, Arsenal & Manchester United Also Keen

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to a report, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Ruben Neves

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is in need of midfield reinforcements as he wrestles with an injury crisis at the club which sees him without Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones currently.

Despite the German's initial claims that Liverpool would not re-enter the transfer market this summer, he appeared to do a u-turn on Friday at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Bournemouth game.

That has led to a whole host of players being linked with a move to Anfield including Frenkie de Jong, Leandro Paredes, Moises Caicedo, Sander Berge, and Youri Tielemans.

Barcelona Frenkie de Jong
Scroll to Continue

Read More

90min.com are now reporting that Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves can now be added to the list of players that Liverpool are interested in.

They claim that the 25-year-old has not ruled out a departure before the window closes after 'confessing he wanted to leave the club' but Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested.

LFCTR Verdict

A move for Neves would represent the type of signing that Liverpool have typically made under Klopp and FSG.

It is therefore definitely one to watch over the coming days and it will be interesting to see if the Portuguese international lines up in the Wolves midfield for their Premier League clash with Newcastle on Sunday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWolverhampton

Liverpool Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Five Things We Learned

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Do Pep Lijnders' Comments Provide Hint That Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves Could Sign For Liverpool?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Roberto Firmino On Fire At Anfield!

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Mohamed Salah100
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 4 - August 27th/28th

By Neil Andrew
Jugren Klopp
Transfers

Report: No Liverpool Offer For Midfielder Who Is Also A Target For Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
News

Liverpool Champions League Fixture Schedule Confirmed - Tough Match To Open Group

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Match Highlights | Sensational Reds Back At It

By Neil Andrew