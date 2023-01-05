Report: Liverpool Join Transfer Race For Napoli Defender After Injury To Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk's hamstring injury could force Liverpool into a move in the January transfer market according to a report on Thursday.

The 31-year-old was substituted at half time in the hugely disappointing 3-1 defeat against Thomas Frank's Brentford on Monday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Despite manager Jurgen Klopp playing down fears after the game that the injury was not serious in nature, reports on Wednesday suggested the Dutchman was going to have a scan and could be ruled out for 'weeks'.

Klopp still has the likes of Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Nathaniel Phillips to call on but according to Il Mattino (via Sport Witness), the injury to Liverpool's number four could mean they join the transfer race for Napoli's Kim Min-jae.

The 26-year-old has a market value of €35million according to transfermarkt.co.uk although is rumoured to have a release clause of €50million.

He has played 21 games for the Serie A leaders this season who also qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, topping Group A which included Liverpool.

Manchester United are also interested in the South Korean according to the outlets who also claim Napoli want to extend his current contract which ends in the summer of 2025.

LFCTR Verdict

It seems highly unlikely that one injury in the centre of defence would force Liverpool back into the transfer market after the signing of Cody Gakpo and with midfield reinforcements seemingly a bigger priority.

The only way therefore that a move could materialise is if one or more of the remaining fit options decide they want a fresh challenge.

