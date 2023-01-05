Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Join Transfer Race For Napoli Defender After Injury To Virgil van Dijk

IMAGO / News Images

Report: Liverpool Join Transfer Race For Napoli Defender After Injury To Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch captain picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford and will be out for 'weeks' according to reports.

Virgil van Dijk's hamstring injury could force Liverpool into a move in the January transfer market according to a report on Thursday.

The 31-year-old was substituted at half time in the hugely disappointing 3-1 defeat against Thomas Frank's Brentford on Monday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp

Despite manager Jurgen Klopp playing down fears after the game that the injury was not serious in nature, reports on Wednesday suggested the Dutchman was going to have a scan and could be ruled out for 'weeks'.

Klopp still has the likes of Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Nathaniel Phillips to call on but according to Il Mattino (via Sport Witness), the injury to Liverpool's number four could mean they join the transfer race for Napoli's Kim Min-jae.

The 26-year-old has a market value of €35million according to transfermarkt.co.uk although is rumoured to have a release clause of €50million.

Kim Min-jae
Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has played 21 games for the Serie A leaders this season who also qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, topping Group A which included Liverpool.

Manchester United are also interested in the South Korean according to the outlets who also claim Napoli want to extend his current contract which ends in the summer of 2025.

LFCTR Verdict

It seems highly unlikely that one injury in the centre of defence would force Liverpool back into the transfer market after the signing of Cody Gakpo and with midfield reinforcements seemingly a bigger priority.

The only way therefore that a move could materialise is if one or more of the remaining fit options decide they want a fresh challenge.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Chelsea Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Manchester City - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham’s Future Club Revealed This Month As Liverpool And Real Madrid Lead

By Damon Carr
Anfield 97 Avenue
Articles

What Liverpool Fans Think About FSG And New Ownership - Real Fan Opinions Part Two

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Transfers

Liverpool Interest In Dutch International Midfielder Demonstrates 'Increasing Influence' of Pep Lijnders

By Justin Foster
Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details As The Top Four Race Hots Up

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Report: Three Players Expected To Boost Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad For FA Cup Clash With Wolves But Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out

By Neil Andrew
Teun Koopmeiners
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Atalanta Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
News

Report: Virgil van Dijk Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury - Further Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew