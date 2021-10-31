Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Report: Liverpool Join Transfer Race For Real Madrid Striker Luka Jovic

    Author:

    According to a report Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

    The 23 year old has struggled at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019.

    Luka Jovic

    Klopp Reportedly Looking To Bolster Attacking Options

    The report in Fichajes says that Klopp is interested in the player as he looks to bolster his attacking options.

    It goes on to say that whilst both Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have made good starts to the new campaign, Klopp sees Jovic as a striker who can offer something different in the centre forward role.

    Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup Of Nations in January 2022 and may therefore look to bolster there forward options when the transfer window re-opens.

    That will leave Jota and Firmino along with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino expected to fill the void during AFCON and that will be a concern in terms of depth to the Liverpool supporters.

    Jovic's Difficult Spell At The Santiago Bernabéu

    Jovic looked like a brilliant signing for Real Madrid when he was signed from Frankfurt for a reported fee of over £50million.

    He had just come off the back of scoring 27 goals in the 2018/19 season for the German club when he signed for Real but his chances in Spain proved to be limited over the next 18 months.

    The Serbian was loaned back to Frankfurt for the second half of last season to get some more game time.

    He has started this season back at the Spanish club but has only made six appearances as a substitute again prompting speculation he is open to a move.

