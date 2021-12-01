Report: Liverpool Joined By Chelsea In Race For Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

Liverpool are allegedly interested in adding to their centre-back ranks with Barcelona and Uruguay central defender Ronald Araujo.

The Reds are leading Chelsea in the race according to reports, and with his contract running out in 2023 the deal could well happen.

The central defender has been key for the Catalonians in the last two seasons, developing into a top talent after joining from Boston River.

But with the 23-year-old only on £35,000 a week, many clubs believe he could be affordable and on their radar, including Liverpool and title rivals Chelsea.

According to SPORT, the Blues and manager Thomas Tuchel particularly admire Araujo, who has five Uruguay caps to his name.

The outlet believe Barcelona are keen to renew the defender’s contract, which expires in June 2023.

However, the interest from the Premier League has complicated things, and SPORT are claiming that Araujo isn’t ruling out a move to England.

He earns significantly less than his colleagues also, with Barcelona unlikely to be able to give him a higher wage due to their financial crisis.

