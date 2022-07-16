Report: Liverpool Keen On Lille Midfielder Amadou Onana But Face Competition From West Ham, Arsenal & Nottingham Forest
Liverpool are keen on Lille's exciting young midfield prospect, Amadou Onana, according to a report.
Despite Jurgen Klopp's continued claims that Liverpool are not in the market for a new midfielder, speculation continues to suggest otherwise with recent links to Matheus Nunes of Sporting Lisbon and now Onana.
According to The Athletic, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, and West Ham are all interested in a move for the Belgium international who offers a powerful presence in the midfield at 6 feet 5 inches.
The publication also claims that the Hammers have seen a bid of £25million turned down for the 20-year-old by the Ligue 1 club over recent days.
Read More
Liverpool may look at some point to bring in some competition for Brazilian Fabinho in the defensive midfield role but Jordan Henderson offers quality cover in that position at the moment.
Klopp has a whole host of midfielders at his disposal as things stand so it seems unlikely that Liverpool will make a move for Onana unless there is an exit on the horizon.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails Darwin Nunez As 'Proper Number 9'
- Report: Raheem Sterling Admits He 'Wouldn't Have Ruled Out A Return To Liverpool' Before Signing For Chelsea
- Watch: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand
- 'I Think It's Going To Be Really Difficult' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Will Be A Regular Starter At Liverpool Next Season
- Who Will Be The First-Choice Backup To Trent Alexander-Arnold For Liverpool Next Season (Opinion)?
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |