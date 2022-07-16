Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Keen On Lille Midfielder Amadou Onana But Face Competition From West Ham, Arsenal & Nottingham Forest

Liverpool are keen on Lille's exciting young midfield prospect, Amadou Onana, according to a report.

Amadou Onana

Despite Jurgen Klopp's continued claims that Liverpool are not in the market for a new midfielder, speculation continues to suggest otherwise with recent links to Matheus Nunes of Sporting Lisbon and now Onana.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, and West Ham are all interested in a move for the Belgium international who offers a powerful presence in the midfield at 6 feet 5 inches.

The publication also claims that the Hammers have seen a bid of £25million turned down for the 20-year-old by the Ligue 1 club over recent days.

Liverpool may look at some point to bring in some competition for Brazilian Fabinho in the defensive midfield role but Jordan Henderson offers quality cover in that position at the moment.

Klopp has a whole host of midfielders at his disposal as things stand so it seems unlikely that Liverpool will make a move for Onana unless there is an exit on the horizon.

