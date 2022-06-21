Report: Liverpool Keen On Nicolo Barella Transfer, Inter Milan's Asking Price Revealed - Player 'Would Like To Work For' Jurgen Klopp

A report has linked Liverpool with a summer transfer move for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The 25-year-old Italy international is a vital component of the Nerazzurri team who followed up their Serie A title win with a second-place finish last season.

In the past year, the former Cagliari player signed a new deal keeping him tied to the San Siro until the summer of 2026.

According to Calciomercato, Inter do not want to sell one of their prime assets but Liverpool 'want to snatch' him from their grasps.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be 'bewitched' by the performances of the midfielder and the player keen to play for the German 'at all costs'.

As a result, the Inter hierarchy have placed a huge price tag of €90million for any interested suitors in Barella.

The Italian publication mentions that InterLive report that Liverpool view this valuation to be excessive and in order to reduce the fee they would be prepared to offer Guinea international Naby Keita in exchange.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract and reports have suggested that talks to extend his stay on Merseyside will start shortly.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Keita has struggled with injury issues since joining Liverpool in 2018 but had arguably his best season during the last campaign managing 40 appearances as the Reds challenged on all fronts.

Liverpool have claimed that their transfer business in terms of incomings is complete having signed Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

It remains to be seen however if that would be the case if any players were to leave the club and there are doubts over the futures of both Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Should Liverpool be in the market for a midfielder, Barella would certainly be high up the list of priorities though the price quoted by Inter would bring into question any possible deal.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |