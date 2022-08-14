Report: Liverpool Keen To Retain Sepp van den Berg Amid Injury Crisis

Liverpool are keen to retain the services of defender Sepp van den Berg despite interest from four Championship clubs according to a report.

The defender impressed during his recent 18 month loan spell at Preston North End and his performances at Deepdale have sparked the interest of other clubs for the campaign ahead.

According to the Daily Mail, Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Sheffield United, and Watford are all keen to take the 20 year old on a season long loan deal.

The publication also reports however that Liverpool do not want to let the Dutch under-21 international leave at the moment whilst they have an injury crisis at the club.

New right back Calvin Ramsay and centre-back Ibrahima Konate are both currently ruled out by injury and there was further concern for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when Joel Matip missed training on Friday with a groin issue.

Van den Berg was a substitute in Liverpool's disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham last week and looks like he will keep his place in the squad for the visit of Crystal Palace on Monday.

It makes sense that Liverpool want to hold on to Van den Berg who can cover at both right-back and in the centre of defence.

The club will probably still want to allow him to move on loan but it looks likely that will not happen until they have a more positive outlook on Ramsay and Konate, and know more in respect of Matip's injury.

