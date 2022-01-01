Report: Liverpool Keen To Trigger Gavi Release Clause As Barcelona Contract Negotiations Drag

According to a report, Jurgen Klopp is pressing the Liverpool board to trigger the release clause of Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Contract Extension Delay

The 17 year old's current deal expires in June 2023 and Barcelona are keen to tie the player down as soon as possible.

Whilst both the Catalan club and the player and his representatives are keen to see a deal done, to increase his wages upto the level of a first team player, they firstly need to clear some space on the wage bill.

This leaves Barcelona vulnerable until they can make this happen with new manager Xavi desperate to tie the player down.

Liverpool Interest

Spanish publication El Nacional claim that Klopp is urging Liverpool to pay the release clause which stands at €50million and take advantage of the delay in the player being secured at Barcelona.

Should Gavi sign a new deal at the Nou Camp, his release clause is likely to increase to €500million according to the report so the current release clause needs to be exploited now should Liverpool want to pursue a deal.

One of the players Xavi appears to be keen to offload is Brazilian Philippe Coutinho who made the switch from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018.

The player has been linked with several premier league clubs over recent weeks with Barcelona said to be keen to send the player on loan.

Author Verdict

This seems a very unlikely deal as Barcelona will not give up one of the young superstars they want to build their team around in future years.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook