Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Moises Caicedo - Brighton Stance Revealed

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool are one of a whole host of clubs 'keeping tabs' on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, according to a report.

Moises Caicedo

The Reds have well-documented injury issues as things stand with the midfield the worst hit area.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) are all missing for the foreseeable future which has led to speculation that the Anfield hierarchy could make a move before the summer transfer window shuts.

Despite the links to the likes of Matheus Nunes of Sporting CP, who now looks Wolves bound, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been firm in their stance that they will not look for a stop-gap solution.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to 90min.com, Liverpool along with Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid are 'keeping tabs' on 20-year-old midfielder, Caicedo, who has impressed in his brief career so far for the Seagulls.

The publication claims however that Brighton have no intention of selling the player, nor do they need to after having sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur and Marc Cucerella to Chelsea.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBrighton & Hove AlbionManchester United

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Pundit On Possible Liverpool Dressing Room Reaction To Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Leroy Sane
Transfers

'I Think It Would Be A Smart Move' - Pundit Advises Liverpool To Make A Bid For Disgruntled Bayern Munich Ace

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez Joachim Andersen
Quotes

'It Wasn't Even A Headbutt' - Former Liverpool Player Offers Darwin Nunez Defence

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Thiago
Quotes

'It’s Blank' - Steve Nicol on Liverpool Midfield

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Liverpool Thiago
Quotes

'It's Their Achilles Heel' - Ex Liverpool Player On Midfield Concerns

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Liverpool fans
Quotes

'UEFA Have Got To Take Responsibility' - Pundit On The Chaos Of This Years Champions League Final

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Liverpool Harvey Elliott Luis Diaz James Milner
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Man Of The Match

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Harvey Elliot
Match Coverage

'It Was a Sucker-Punch, to Be Honest' - Harvey Elliot on Crystal Palace Draw

By Matty Orme12 hours ago