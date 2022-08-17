Report: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Moises Caicedo - Brighton Stance Revealed

Liverpool are one of a whole host of clubs 'keeping tabs' on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, according to a report.

The Reds have well-documented injury issues as things stand with the midfield the worst hit area.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) are all missing for the foreseeable future which has led to speculation that the Anfield hierarchy could make a move before the summer transfer window shuts.

Despite the links to the likes of Matheus Nunes of Sporting CP, who now looks Wolves bound, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been firm in their stance that they will not look for a stop-gap solution.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool along with Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid are 'keeping tabs' on 20-year-old midfielder, Caicedo, who has impressed in his brief career so far for the Seagulls.

The publication claims however that Brighton have no intention of selling the player, nor do they need to after having sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur and Marc Cucerella to Chelsea.

