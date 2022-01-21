Report: Liverpool Lead Race For Denis Zakaria Alongside Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United Move Unlikely

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are frontrunners to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria in January according to a report.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The 25 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and his club, Borussia Monchengladbach, have a decision to make as to whether they cash in on him in January or lose him for free in the summer.

It would appear that staying at the Bundesliga club is not the favoured option for the Swiss international and he will move on.

As reported by ESPN, sources close to the negotiations suggest the Reds and two giants of the German game are the three clubs to make the 'most serious' approaches with a view to a January transfer.

It also claims that talks have been held with Juventus and Manchester United with a source suggesting 'the uncertainty at United, with interim coach Ralf Rangnick in place only until the summer, has counted against them.'

Author Verdict

Liverpool are in need of refreshing their midfield options and Zakaria would fit the bill. He could provide much needed cover for Fabinho and can also play the number eight role.

It looks like there will be fierce competition for his signature but a small fee paid in January would buy a player that will be an asset to any club and increase in value as soon as he puts pen to paper.

