Report: Liverpool Line Up Swap Deal For Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Serie A team from Genk in 2015 for a fee of £10.8million and has been a pivotal part of Lazio's midfield ever since, scoring 62 times in 305 matches.

He has regularly been linked with the likes of Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea as well as rivals Juventus but has so far stayed loyal to I Biancocelesti.

Liverpool Swap Deal?

According to calciomercato.web however, Liverpool could be lining up a sensational swap deal for Milinkovic-Savic.

The Italian outlet claims that with less than two years left on his contract, he could be available for €70million next summer and Liverpool could offer defender Joe Gomez in a cash plus player deal with the England international valued at €35million.

Gomez has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place since a serious knee injury although signed a new long-term deal in the summer committing his future to the Merseyside club.

