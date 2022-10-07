Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Line Up Swap Deal For Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Liverpool could beat Juventus, Manchester United, and Chelsea to Lazio midfielder in surprising swap deal according to reports.

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Liverpool have been linked with a sensational swap deal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The 27-year-old was signed by the Serie A team from Genk in 2015 for a fee of £10.8million and has been a pivotal part of Lazio's midfield ever since, scoring 62 times in 305 matches.

He has regularly been linked with the likes of Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea as well as rivals Juventus but has so far stayed loyal to I Biancocelesti.

Liverpool Swap Deal?

According to calciomercato.web however, Liverpool could be lining up a sensational swap deal for Milinkovic-Savic.

The Italian outlet claims that with less than two years left on his contract, he could be available for €70million next summer and Liverpool could offer defender Joe Gomez in a cash plus player deal with the England international valued at €35million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez is struggling to gain a first-team spot at Anfield.

Gomez has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place since a serious knee injury although signed a new long-term deal in the summer committing his future to the Merseyside club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolLazioManchester UnitedChelsea

Schedule

Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Has One Midfielder Back But Another Is Now Injured

By Neil Andrew
James Balagizi
News

On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Injured After Representing England

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: Three Big Decisions For Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Crucial Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Keen To Leave Dortmund Next Summer, Price Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Price Revealed And Could Be In Range For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

'There Are So Many Weaknesses' - Emmanuel Petit Believes Liverpool Have Lost Their Edge

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Burnley Joel Matip Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Virgil van Dijk Fabinho Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'I Have Felt Embarrassed To Watch Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, And Gomez' - Former Arsenal Player Slams Liverpool Trio

By Neil Andrew
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Sadio Mane 'Heir'

By Neil Andrew