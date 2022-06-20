Report: Liverpool Linked Gavi Set To Stay At Barcelona With New Deal A Priority

Rumoured Liverpool target and Barcelona player Gavi is reportedly set to sign a new deal at the Camp Nou with the Catalan giants prioritising a long-term contract for the teenager.

According to the Mirror the 17-year-old Spaniard's contract situation has been made a priority for the Barcelona hierarchy this summer surrounding recent exit talks, with his current deal expiring next year.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The central midfielder who has been at Barcelona since 2015 has worked his way up into the first team and last season made six assists as well as scoring twice in 34 appearances for Blaugrana.

Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Gavi and reportedly offered him a salary of £9.5 million per annum to tempt him away from Spain.

However, Spanish publication SPORT are reporting that a four year deal is practically sealed for Gavi to remain at Barcelona. All that is left is for personal terms to be agreed and documents to be finalised and an announcement is imminent.

Nevertheless should any issues arise with the remainder of the proposed contract to Gavi, the Reds are set to be on red alert just incase.

