Report: Liverpool Linked With Inter Milan Playmaker & Two Others From Serie A As Klopp Looks For Cover For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool have been linked with three midfielders from Serie A as they look to provide cover for the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The 28-year-old picked up a muscle injury in Liverpool's 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

On Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided some bad news in respect of what he described as a 'serious hamstring injury' ruling the England international out for the foreseeable future.

The German had previously said that Liverpool would not be entering the transfer market again this summer unless someone asked to move or there was an injury so since his update on Friday, speculation has started again as to whether the Reds will now look to do business.

Calciomercato.web are reporting that Liverpool could make a move for one of three midfielders currently playing in Serie A..

Hakan Çalhanoğlu is the first player mentioned by the Italian outlet as someone who has previously been linked with Liverpool and is admired by Klopp.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The other two players called out are Adrien Rabiot of Juventus and Ismael Bennacer from Serie A champions AC Milan.

LFCTR Verdict

The injury to Oxlade-Chamberlain does open up the possibility that Liverpool could re-enter the transfer market for a midfielder.

There will no doubt be more names mentioned over the coming days and weeks but Klopp may still opt to go with what he has so he doesn't blunt the progress of youngsters like Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho.

