Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Inter Milan Midfielder

Marcelo Brozovic is on the radar of Liverpool but they could face competition from Manchester United and PSG according to a report.

Liverpool's struggles continued on Saturday as they stumbled to a 3-3 draw with Brighton in the Premier League.

The Reds fell two goals behind early on before a fightback in which a Roberto Firmino double and Adam Webster own goal saw them go 3-2 up, only for Leandro Trossard to complete a hattrick late on to equalise.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino was on target twice for Liverpool in the 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend.

After failing to refresh their midfield options over the past 18 months, Liverpool need to start re-building that area of the pitch as early as January with the continuing injury issues and doubts over the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

A whole host of names continue to be linked with a move to Anfield with Jude Bellingham seemingly at the top of the list but according to a report from Fichajes (via the Liverpool Echo), Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is 'high up' on Klopp's radar.

SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 12 February 2022.

Marcelo Brozovic is reported to be of interest to Liverpool.

Despite only signing a new contract earlier this year until 2026, the Anfield hierarchy are said to be prepared to offer a two-year contract to the Croatian with the possibility for a further year.

The Spanish outlet also claims that Manchester United and PSG are also interested in the 29-year-old.

LFCTR Verdict

Brozovic is a very good player but not really the profile that Liverpool need to start a re-build of a much-neglected area.

