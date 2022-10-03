Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Inter Milan Midfielder

Liverpool's struggles continued on Saturday as they stumbled to a 3-3 draw with Brighton in the Premier League.

The Reds fell two goals behind early on before a fightback in which a Roberto Firmino double and Adam Webster own goal saw them go 3-2 up, only for Leandro Trossard to complete a hattrick late on to equalise.

Roberto Firmino was on target twice for Liverpool in the 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend. IMAGO / Colorsport

After failing to refresh their midfield options over the past 18 months, Liverpool need to start re-building that area of the pitch as early as January with the continuing injury issues and doubts over the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

A whole host of names continue to be linked with a move to Anfield with Jude Bellingham seemingly at the top of the list but according to a report from Fichajes (via the Liverpool Echo), Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is 'high up' on Klopp's radar.

Marcelo Brozovic is reported to be of interest to Liverpool. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite only signing a new contract earlier this year until 2026, the Anfield hierarchy are said to be prepared to offer a two-year contract to the Croatian with the possibility for a further year.

The Spanish outlet also claims that Manchester United and PSG are also interested in the 29-year-old.

LFCTR Verdict

Brozovic is a very good player but not really the profile that Liverpool need to start a re-build of a much-neglected area.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |