Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Inter Milan Midfielder
Liverpool's struggles continued on Saturday as they stumbled to a 3-3 draw with Brighton in the Premier League.
The Reds fell two goals behind early on before a fightback in which a Roberto Firmino double and Adam Webster own goal saw them go 3-2 up, only for Leandro Trossard to complete a hattrick late on to equalise.
After failing to refresh their midfield options over the past 18 months, Liverpool need to start re-building that area of the pitch as early as January with the continuing injury issues and doubts over the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.
A whole host of names continue to be linked with a move to Anfield with Jude Bellingham seemingly at the top of the list but according to a report from Fichajes (via the Liverpool Echo), Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is 'high up' on Klopp's radar.
Read More
Despite only signing a new contract earlier this year until 2026, the Anfield hierarchy are said to be prepared to offer a two-year contract to the Croatian with the possibility for a further year.
The Spanish outlet also claims that Manchester United and PSG are also interested in the 29-year-old.
LFCTR Verdict
Brozovic is a very good player but not really the profile that Liverpool need to start a re-build of a much-neglected area.
