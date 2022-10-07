Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Linked With Move For Sadio Mane 'Heir'

The Reds are interested in Rennes striker Kamaldeen Sulemana according to a report.

The January transfer window is still three months away but that hasn't stopped speculation regarding possible targets for Liverpool.

Of late, it has been midfielders linked to the club with the well-documented issues manager Jurgen Klopp has experienced in that area of the pitch this season.

According to El Nacional (via Liverpool Echo) however, a player in a different position is also of interest to them.

The Catalan outlet report that Klopp has requested the board at Liverpool to bring Rennes striker Kamaldeen Sulemana, who has been compared to Sadio Mane, to the club.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana is interesting Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid according to a report.

They also claim that Liverpool could make a move as early as January and are readying an offer of around £30.5million for the 20-year-old who can play on either wing to fend off the interest of the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Sulemana has been capped 11 times by Ghana and has 6 goals and 4 assists in his 37 appearances for Ligue One club Rennes where he still has four years left on his contract after signing from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2021.

