Report: Liverpool Linked With Transfer For Highly Rated Midfielder, Bayern Munich & Lazio Also Interested
Liverpool have been once again been linked with Porto midfielder Vitinha according to a report in Portugal.
The 22 year old has been impressive for the Primeira Liga club this season after a disappointing spell in the Premier League with Wolves during the previous campaign.
After Wolves decided against signing the player at the end of his loan spell, O Jogo (via Sport Witness) state that the player's impressive performances of late mean he still has 'a lot of attention' and credits Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Lazio with an interest.
Vitinha made his debut for the Portuguese national team in March in a 2-0 victory over North Macedonia and the publication now believe it is time he makes the next step in his career by improving his goals and assists output.
It is also reported that Vitinha has a €40million release clause in his contract though Porto maybe prepared to negotiate as they were with Colombian Luis Diaz.
