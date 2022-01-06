Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Links To Luis Diaz Denied Despite Player Being Scouted As Mohamed Salah Takes Priority

Liverpool and FC Porto sources have denied there has been any contact or talks over a transfer of Colombian international Luis Diaz according to a report.

Speculation has been rife over the past few weeks and had intensified over the last 24 hours that the Reds had made a move for the 24 year old.

Luis Diaz

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have both headed off to the AFCON tournament which has left Liverpool fans concerned about the lack of depth in their squad to cater for their absence.

According to Fabrizio Romano however Liverpool and Porto sources have denied that any discussions for the winger are currently taking place.

Romano does admit however that Liverpool have scouted the player in the past which would suggest there is an interest.

'Liverpool and Porto sources deny contacts/talks over Luis Díaz move in January. There’s no proposal to discuss, as things stand. #LFC Liverpool sent their scout to follow Díaz five times last year but there’s no negotiation now. Current priority: Mo Salah new deal.'

Read More

He goes on to confirm that the current priority for Liverpool remains the contract renewal of Salah.

The 29 year old is out of contract in 18 months and talks between his representatives and the club are progressing very slowly.

It seems unthinkable to believe that owners FSG will not find a resolution for a player that is now widely regarded as the world's best.

