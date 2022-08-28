Report: Liverpool Looking At Potential Move For RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

Liverpool are considering a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer before the summer transfer window closes according to a report.

The Reds have well documented injury issues with the midfield the worst hit area currently with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had insisted throughout the last few weeks that the club did not need to do any transfer business as injured players would return sooner rather than later.

That stance appeared to change however on Friday when the German stated he had misjudged the situation and that Liverpool would try to sign a midfield player before the window closes on Thursday.

A whole host of players have been linked with the club over recent days and the latest is RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga club and Kicker claim that Liverpool are interested in the player and he could be available for around £25million.

LFCTR Verdict

The Austrian international makes a lot of sense in terms of his age, profile and experience and at the price quoted would not break the bank.

This is another one to keep an eye on over the coming days with a possible outside chance of Naby Keita being included in the deal although that could harm Liverpool in terms of numbers which makes it unlikely.

