Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Looking At Potential Move For RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool are considering a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer before the summer transfer window closes according to a report.

Konrad Laimer

The Reds have well documented injury issues with the midfield the worst hit area currently with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had insisted throughout the last few weeks that the club did not need to do any transfer business as injured players would return sooner rather than later.

That stance appeared to change however on Friday when the German stated he had misjudged the situation and that Liverpool would try to sign a midfield player before the window closes on Thursday.

A whole host of players have been linked with the club over recent days and the latest is RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga club and Kicker claim that Liverpool are interested in the player and he could be available for around £25million.

LFCTR Verdict

The Austrian international makes a lot of sense in terms of his age, profile and experience and at the price quoted would not break the bank.

This is another one to keep an eye on over the coming days with a possible outside chance of Naby Keita being included in the deal although that could harm Liverpool in terms of numbers which makes it unlikely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Man Of The Match - Roberto Firmino

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves, Arsenal & Manchester United Also Keen

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Five Things We Learned

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Do Pep Lijnders' Comments Provide Hint That Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves Could Sign For Liverpool?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Roberto Firmino On Fire At Anfield!

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Mohamed Salah100
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 4 - August 27th/28th

By Neil Andrew