Report: Liverpool Looking To Bring In Georginio Wijnaldum On Loan With Move For Jude Bellingham Next Year
In what would be a shock move Liverpool are looking at bringing Georginio Wijnaldum back to the club on loan from PSG according to a report.
The Dutch international left Liverpool for PSG after his contract expired last summer after five glorious years at Anfield where he helped win the European Cup and the Premier League title.
The 31-year-old endured a miserable season in France where he failed to establish himself as a regular in Mauricio Pochettino's team.
This has led to rumours that after just one season at the Ligue 1 club that he could be surplus to requirements.
Liverpool are reported to be long-term admirers of Borussia Dortmund and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham.
They are in need of refreshing their midfield options with Jordan Henderson (32), Thiago Alcantara (31), and James Milner (37) all in their thirties.
Read More
It seems unlikely however that the German club would be willing to part with the 18-year-old in the same summer that they have lost another young superstar, Erling Haaland, to Manchester City.
According to the Irish Daily Star, Liverpool would look at bringing in Wijnaldum on a loan deal this summer and push for Bellingham in 12 months' time.
Author Verdict
Whilst it may seem sensible to bring in a player that Jurgen Klopp knows so well as a stopgap solution, bringing Wijnaldum back to the club will only hamper the progress of younger players like Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, and Fabio Carvalho.
As a result and based on Liverpool's reluctance to take former players back, I would be surprised to see them push for this deal unless there are midfielders that exit this summer.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Talks With Liverpool At Stalemate - Player Appears Set To Leave For Free In 12 Months
- Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Signing Of Calvin Ramsay From Aberdeen, Squad Number Revealed
- Watch: All 120 Of Sadio Mane's Goals For Liverpool As Striker Closes In On Bayern Munich Transfer
- Report: Sadio Mane On Verge Of Completing £42.5m Move From Liverpool To Bayern Munich
- Report: Ligue 1 Club Join The Race To Sign Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |