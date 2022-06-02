Report: Liverpool Looking To Finalise £4m deal For Scottish Star
Liverpool are on the verge of completing a £4million deal to sign Aberdeen F.C. teenager Calvin Ramsay, according to reports.
The right-back played 33 games in all competitions in the 2021-22 season, contributing to ten goals.
Ramsay also recently won the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year award for his performances during his breakthrough season.
Respected Liverpool journalist James Pearce broke the news early on Wednesday morning and there is now the utmost confidence between those in the Anfield ranks that a deal will be completed.
Read More
Despite only being 18 years old, Ramsay has drawn interest from numerous Premier League teams, with Leeds United having been favourites for the Scotland Under-21 international's signature at one stage.
Although Ramsay would be Trent Alexander-Arnold's understudy if he were to sign, he would join left-back Andy Robertson and March arrival Ben Doak as the third Scotsman in the squad.
With the arrival of Fabio Carvalho already, Ramsay would be the Reds second signing of the summer window. However, with several outgoings still expected, it is likely that he won't be the last addition to the squad.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Extension With Liverpool 'Almost Done'
- Report: PSG Willing To Pay €50Million For Liverpool Midfielder To Replace Gini Wijnaldum
- Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him
- Ten Options For Replacing Sadio Mane At Liverpool After Striker Linked To Bayern Munich. The Fans View.
- Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding
- Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |