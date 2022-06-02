Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Looking To Finalise £4m deal For Scottish Star

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a £4million deal to sign Aberdeen F.C. teenager Calvin Ramsay, according to reports.

The right-back played 33 games in all competitions in the 2021-22 season, contributing to ten goals.

Ramsay also recently won the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year award for his performances during his breakthrough season.

Calvin Ramsay

Respected Liverpool journalist James Pearce broke the news early on Wednesday morning and there is now the utmost confidence between those in the Anfield ranks that a deal will be completed.

Despite only being 18 years old, Ramsay has drawn interest from numerous Premier League teams, with Leeds United having been favourites for the Scotland Under-21 international's signature at one stage.

Although Ramsay would be Trent Alexander-Arnold's understudy if he were to sign, he would join left-back Andy Robertson and March arrival Ben Doak as the third Scotsman in the squad.

With the arrival of Fabio Carvalho already, Ramsay would be the Reds second signing of the summer window. However, with several outgoings still expected, it is likely that he won't be the last addition to the squad.

