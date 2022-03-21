Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Looking To Re-Ignite Interest In Watford's Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool are still interested in signing long-term target and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr according to a report.

Sarr has been on Liverpool's radar since he starred in Watford's 3-0 win against the Reds in their title winning season when he scored two goals to end their unbeaten run.

Ismaila Sarr

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the interest of Liverpool and Klopp remains as they look to bolster their attacking options for the 2022/23 season.

Despite the addition of Luis Diaz in January, the future of Liverpool's front line remains uncertain with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino out of contract in June 2023.

Mane's Senegal international teammate would offer an interesting option for the Merseyside club as he is only 24 years old, has blistering pace, an eye for goal and room to develop his game further.

The Hornets are struggling to stave off relegation from the Premier League and that could mean Liverpool make a familiar move similar to what they did with Andy Robertson, Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri when their clubs were relegated.

Author Verdict

Ismaila Sarr has long been admired by Liverpool and it would be no surprise to see him as one of the options looked at by the club should one of the famous front three decide their time at Anfield is up.

