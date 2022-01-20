Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Looking To Seal Early Deal For Fulham Starlet Fabio Carvalho, Leeds, Southampton & West Ham All Interested

Liverpool are looking to get a deal done as early as possible for Fulham's young attacking talent Fabio Carvalho according to a report.

The 19 year had a disrupted early part of the season due to injury and Covid-19 but is now back to his best.

The England under 18 international who has been at the London club since he was 12 has scored seven goals in just 17 matches this season.

Fabio Carvalho

As reported by Football Insider, their sources believe Liverpool have been given the go ahead by their chief scout Barry Hunter after he watched Carvalho score in the 6-2 victory against Bristol City on Saturday.

The Reds are said to be trying to get ahead of their rivals for his signature by setting up a deal for the summer as early as possible.

Read More

The report also claims Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham are interested in the player.

Carvalho is out of contract in the summer meaning that should the player sign for another club, compensation would need to be paid by Fulham.

Should a move to Liverpool materialise, it won't be the first time the two clubs have been involved in a deal like this after Harvey Elliott's move to Merseyside in 2019 at the end of his contract.

Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

