Report: Liverpool Looking To Sign England International Before Deadline After Confirming Luis Diaz Transfer

Liverpool are trying to make their second signing of the January transfer window after confirming the Luis Diaz deal according to a report.

The club announced on Sunday that they had signed Colombian winger Diaz from FC Porto subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted.

It appears however that might not be the end of the January transfer window business for the Reds as they continue to push for Fulham's young star, Fabio Carvalho according to Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Reds have been linked with Carvalho over recent months with the player out of contract at Fulham at the end of the season. He has been in terrific form during this campaign scoring seven goals and assisting five times helping send them clear at the top of the Championship table.

With the 19-year-old out of contract at the end of the season, Fulham have a decision to make as to whether they cash in now or accept compensation terms in the summer, assuming he does not sign a new contract.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was firm in his stance ahead of the weekend's clash with Blackpool that the player would stay at Craven Cottage until the end of the season but it could be that is about to change.

O'Connor has now given Reds fans hope that they may add to the Diaz deal by signing the Portuguese-born, England under 18 international, before the transfer deadline tomorrow.

'Liverpool trying to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham @SkySportsNews'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook