Report: Liverpool Made "Secret" Kylian Mbappe Move Who Looks Set To Sign For Real Madrid

Liverpool have made “stealth moves” to sign Kylian Mbappe but were thwarted by him as per reports by the Marca. The transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe has raged on for years, with Liverpool and Real Madrid always considered the two likely destinations.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid had made substantial efforts to sign him last summer with bids of up to £171m, all turned down by PSG. But now, the French star looks set for a move to the Los Blancos on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Mbappe even gave a teaser of the move by saying: 

“I can’t say about my future, but you’ll know very soon. It’s almost decided. You’ll know before I am with the France National Team”.

It has been widely reported that the deal is done in all likelihood, and the announcement should follow soon.

Liverpool’s attempt to sign him should not come as a surprise, as the Reds have been linked to him for multiple years on their hunt for a marquee signing.

Recently, Liverpool have also been on the lookout for several other attackers, including Eddie Nketiah, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Darwin Nunez. The chances of them actually ending up with one are growing. 

