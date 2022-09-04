Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup

Surprise report from Ecuadorian outlet suggests Liverpool will get first option on Brighton midfielder.

After Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson left the field with a hamstring injury during the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United, the Merseyside club acted fast to bring in Arthur Melo on a season-long loan deal.

Arthur Melo

Henderson joined Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on the sidelines as manager Jurgen Klopp continued to see his midfield options dwindle.

The recruitment of Brazilian Arthur appears to be a smart bit of business however with the Reds able to bring in a highly talented, experienced midfielder without having to commit to a permanent transfer.

Last Ditch Bid

It looks like the 26-year-old was not the only player that the Anfield hierarchy tried to sign on Thursday with Teradeportes reporting they also made a late bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, which was rejected by the Seagulls.

Moises Caicedo
The Ecuadorian outlet also claims that after the World Cup Brighton will give Liverpool the first priority to sign the 20-year-old.

LFCTR Verdict

This could be a hint that Liverpool will make another move in January for the midfielder who continues to impress in his limited time so far in the Premier League.

The problem for Liverpool now is that his value, which was rumoured to be around the £50million mark already could rocket further if he does well in Qatar.

