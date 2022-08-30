Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Make £20m Bid For Aston Villa Midfielder Douglas Luiz

Reports have suggested that Liverpool have bid for the Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Since Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that he was looking to sign a midfielder before Thursday’s 11pm deadline, rumours have amounted as to who could potentially be joining Liverpool.

John Henry Jurgen Klopp Anfield

Injuries have piled up at Anfield, and one particular department that has been hit heavily is the midfield. Current injuries to Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones have severely weakened Liverpool's midfield and reduced the number of creative outlets from the middle of the park.

Liverpool were initially linked with Aurelien Tchouameni and were believed to be actively pursuing him, but in the end he decided to join Real Madrid instead.

New reports have suggested that Liverpool have offered £20million for Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz. The reports come from Brazilian journalist Matheus Leal. He said that the midfielder is looking for a "change of team".

Aston Villa Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz signed for Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, following their promotion back to the Premier League. They haven't enjoyed a great start to this season, and they have a manager under pressure in the face of Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool midfielder has won just one of his opening four Premier League games, as Aston Villa lie 16th in the table. He was unlucky that new star centre-back, Diego Carlos, suffered a season-ending injury in their opening day game at Bournemouth.

Developments in this potential transfer will follow, with all news being reported at LFC Transfer Room.

Liverpool

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Newcastle United Allan Saint-Maximin
Anfield 96 Avenue
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Son Heung-Min
Mohamed Salah100
Premier League
