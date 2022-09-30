Report: Liverpool Make Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Transfer Decision

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract next summer and according to a report a decision has been made about his future.

The 29-year-old is yet to take part this season due to a serious hamstring injury picked up before the new campaign got underway and is not expected to return until the end of October at the earliest.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was injured in pre-season for Liverpool and is yet to feature. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

He was also left out of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League squad for the group stages along with Naby Keita.

Football Insider report that sources have told them that Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be offered an extension to his current deal and will be allowed to leave on a free transfer next summer.

The report also claims that despite the fact that he is 'not regarded as a key player by Klopp' he will not be allowed to leave in a cut price January deal but will be free to start negotiations with other clubs regarding a move.

Guinea international Keita and veteran James Milner are also out of contract next summer with no decisions made about their futures but it looks likely there will be an overhaul of Jurgen Klopp's midfield over the next 12 months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |