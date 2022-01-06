Report: Liverpool Make Approach For Porto Striker Luis Diaz

Liverpool have made a first approach for FC Porto striker Luis Diaz according to a report.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The Reds striker options in January are limited currently now that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have departed for the AFCON tournament.

Roberto Firmino is currently isolating after a ‘suspected’ positive Covid-19 test and both Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have been missing of late through injury.

That leaves Portuguese international Diogo Jota as the only fit and available striker.

According to Pedro Almeida however, Liverpool have made the first move to bolster their attacking options by making an approach for Dias.

The Colombian international has been in superb form this season with 14 goals in all competitions.

The 24 year old has been linked with Liverpool over recent weeks and according to Almeida, the asking fee for the joint top scorer at the Copa America tournament is €70millon.

‘First approach of Liverpool by Luis #Diaz from Porto. Portuguese club want 70M€ by the player. Let’s see what happen.’

Author Verdict

There has been enough noise about Diaz and Liverpool over recent weeks to think there maybe something in the rumours.

Diaz primarily plays from the left wing and would therefore be competing with Sadio Mane for a starting spot.

It seems unrealistic however to think that they will pay such a huge fee for someone who will not be a guaranteed starter.

For a deal to be done in January therefore, some movement downwards in the fee demanded by Porto is likely to be required. If not, this will drag on into the summer months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook