Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Make Contact With £13m OGC Nice Midfielder

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Liverpool Make Contact With £13m OGC Nice Midfielder

Liverpool have initiated talks with OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram to sign him in January, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to begin an overhaul in the middle of the park, with many of their options aging or not experienced enough.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita are all out of contract at the end of the season, with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho not having the consistency to replace them on a regular basis.

Thiago Alcantara is 31, Jordan Henderson is 33, and Fabinho is turning 30 in April. They need reinforcements.

This is where a young, vibrant midfielder like Thuram comes in. Standing at an almighty 6'4, he offers a physique not rivalled in Liverpool's mainframe.

Liverpool have turned their attention to Kone as according to FootballTransfers.com, they won't be able to sign Teun Koopmeiners this month.

Matheus Nunes is also ineligible to sign as he has already been registered by two clubs so far this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also says that the Reds have contacted Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Manu Kone. 

For Nice this season, Thuram has played in every Ligue 1 and Europa Conference League fixture - showing he has the durability Liverpool lack somewhat in that area.

The 21-year-old has a familiar surname, being the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lillian and brother of 2022 Runner-Up Marcus Thuram. 

A signing of this nature would obviously be a nod to the future - but Thuram's capabilities could also be of great use in the present.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Leighton Clarkson
Quotes

'Delighted' - Manager Praises Impact Of Liverpool Loan Star

By Chris Stonadge
Jobe Bellingham, Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To 'Reunite Bellingham Family' With Triple Swoop

By Chris Stonadge
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Qatar Sports Investments Not Looking To Invest In Manchester United Or Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Teun Koopmeiners
Transfers

'Nice To See' - Liverpool Midfield Target Teun Koopmeiners Addresses Rumours

By Chris Stonadge
Steven Caulker
News

Former Liverpool Defender Reunites With Kolo Toure At Wigan Athletic

By Chris Stonadge
Joao Palhinha
Match Coverage

Report: Liverpool & Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Fulham's Joao Palhinha

By Neil Andrew
Manu Kone
Transfers

‘Hear Been Talks' Between Liverpool & Khephren Thuram & Kouadio Kone - Football Correspondent, Caicedo Still An Option For Reds

By Neil Andrew
John Henry
News

Breaking: PSG's Owners Qatar Sports Investments Considering Liverpool, Manchester United Or Tottenham Purchase

By Justin Foster