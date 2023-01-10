Report: Liverpool Make Contact With £13m OGC Nice Midfielder

Liverpool have initiated talks with OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram to sign him in January, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to begin an overhaul in the middle of the park, with many of their options aging or not experienced enough.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita are all out of contract at the end of the season, with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho not having the consistency to replace them on a regular basis.

Thiago Alcantara is 31, Jordan Henderson is 33, and Fabinho is turning 30 in April. They need reinforcements.

This is where a young, vibrant midfielder like Thuram comes in. Standing at an almighty 6'4, he offers a physique not rivalled in Liverpool's mainframe.

Liverpool have turned their attention to Kone as according to FootballTransfers.com, they won't be able to sign Teun Koopmeiners this month.

Matheus Nunes is also ineligible to sign as he has already been registered by two clubs so far this season.

The report also says that the Reds have contacted Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Manu Kone.

For Nice this season, Thuram has played in every Ligue 1 and Europa Conference League fixture - showing he has the durability Liverpool lack somewhat in that area.

The 21-year-old has a familiar surname, being the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lillian and brother of 2022 Runner-Up Marcus Thuram.

A signing of this nature would obviously be a nod to the future - but Thuram's capabilities could also be of great use in the present.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |