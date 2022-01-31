Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Make Divock Origi Transfer Decision Amidst Interest From West Ham, Newcastle & Atalanta

After the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz at the weekend from FC Porto, Liverpool have made a decision about the future of Divock Origi according to a report.

The signing of Diaz was unexpected as he was said to be a summer transfer target, but interest from Tottenham forced the Reds to bring the deal forward.

Takumi Minamino and Origi were highlighted as two of the players who could be surplus to requirements as a result of the 25-year-old coming to Merseyside.

Origi is out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to make enough appearances to automatically trigger an extension to his deal.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Barcelona

January, therefore, represented Liverpool's last chance to cash in on a player who has become a legend at the club for the important goals he has scored. 

Read More

West Ham, Newcastle and Atalanta have all been linked with Origi but according to Belgian football journalist Sven Claes, the 26-year-old will be staying at the club and will not be sold during the transfer window.

This backs up information LFC Transfer Room exclusively revealed from Belgian football specialist Sacha Tavolieri earlier in the window.

Regardless of whether the Belgian international moves on in the summer, it looks like Origi now has an extra few months to build his legacy even further.

