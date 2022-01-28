Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Make 'Great Transfer Offer' For FC Porto Winger Luis Diaz

According to Win Sports TV reporter Pipe Sierra, Liverpool have made a 'great offer' to FC Porto for Luis Diaz.

Just days ago it seemed that Luis Diaz was on his way to Tottenham. However, over the past few days it has surfaced that Luis Diaz rejected Tottenham's offer as he never wanted to join the London club.

Now, it seems that Liverpool may even have an agreement to sign the Colombian attacker.

Win Sports TV reporter Pipe Sierra has reported that Liverpool have made a 'great offer' for Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Age: 25

Club: FC Porto

Position: Left Midfield/Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 16

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

In addition to this, several other reports have claimed that Liverpool have reached a full transfer agreement to sign Luis Diaz.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo have reported that Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign the Colombian star for €45M + €15M in additional add-ons.

Read More

All signs point towards the FC Porto man being named a Liverpool Football Club player before the end of the January transfer window.

Stay tuned and make sure you continue to check LFC Transfer Room for updates on Liverpool's transfer pursuit of Luis Diaz.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make 'Great Transfer Offer' For FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

2 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: FC Porto Star Luis Diaz Agrees To Liverpool Contract Ahead Of January Transfer

25 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Reach Transfer Agreement To Sign FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

41 minutes ago
Luis Diaz FC Porto
Transfers

Breaking: Luis Diaz To Join Liverpool For €45M + €15M In Add-ons

53 minutes ago
Alisson Becker
News

Watch: Alisson Becker Gets Shown A Red Card For Brazil Against Ecuador

5 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Quotes

Erling Haaland Gives Hint To Joining Either Liverpool, Manchester United Or Chelsea

5 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: Nathaniel Phillips Nearing Liverpool Exit With Newcastle United Interested In £15m Transfer

5 hours ago
Anfield Kop Liverpool
Transfers

Transfer News: 'Player Of The Year' Departs Liverpool On Loan Until End Of The Season

5 hours ago