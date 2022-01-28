Report: Liverpool Make 'Great Transfer Offer' For FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

Report: Liverpool Make 'Great Transfer Offer' For FC Porto Winger Luis Diaz
Just days ago it seemed that Luis Diaz was on his way to Tottenham. However, over the past few days it has surfaced that Luis Diaz rejected Tottenham's offer as he never wanted to join the London club.
Now, it seems that Liverpool may even have an agreement to sign the Colombian attacker.
Win Sports TV reporter Pipe Sierra has reported that Liverpool have made a 'great offer' for Luis Diaz.
Luis Diaz
Age: 25
Club: FC Porto
Position: Left Midfield/Winger
Appearances this season: 28
Goals this season: 16
Assists this season: 6
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024
Market value: £36.00million
In addition to this, several other reports have claimed that Liverpool have reached a full transfer agreement to sign Luis Diaz.
Portuguese outlet O Jogo have reported that Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign the Colombian star for €45M + €15M in additional add-ons.
All signs point towards the FC Porto man being named a Liverpool Football Club player before the end of the January transfer window.
Stay tuned and make sure you continue to check LFC Transfer Room for updates on Liverpool's transfer pursuit of Luis Diaz.
