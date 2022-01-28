Report: Liverpool Make 'Official Proposal' For Atletico Madrid Striker Matheus Cunha

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool made an 'official proposal' for Atletico Madrid's Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha.

The Reds had shown interest in the player during the summer but the 22-year-old moved from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin to the Spanish capital for a reported fee of just over £23million.

According to as.com via Sport Witness, however, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's interest remains and the Reds made an approach to Atletico which has subsequently been rebuffed.

It is believed that Klopp sees Cunha as someone who has the attributes and ability to fit his system. Comparisons have also been drawn with fellow countryman Roberto Firmino in terms of his role in the team.

Diego Simeone sees Cunha playing an important role in the future of the club and does not want to part ways with the player.

With Liverpool now seemingly switching attention to try and seal the signature of Porto's Colombian winger Luis Diaz, Atletico are hoping the Merseyside club's interest will end in their player.

Whether that will be the case or Liverpool will reignite their interest in the summer when Firmino's contract only has a year left to run remains to be seen.

