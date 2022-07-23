Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Making 'Strong Progress' In Transfer Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are making 'strong progress' in the transfer chase for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham according to a report.

The Reds have been linked with the 19-year-old over recent months but Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been credited with having an interest in the player.

Jude Bellingham

According to Football Insider, sources have told them that Liverpool are making progress in talks to sign the England international.

It was always unlikely that the Bundesliga club would be willing to part with another exciting youngster in the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Reports have suggested that Bellingham is 'untouchable' this summer as a result but the publication claim that has not deterred Liverpool from trying to agree to a deal for 12 months time.

This would be similar to what happened with Naby Keita who joined the Reds in the summer of 2018 even though the transfer was agreed upon with RB Leipzig and announced a year earlier.

Jude Bellingham

Jurgen Klopp's midfield does appear to be in need of a refresh and Bellingham would fit the bill perfectly with his youth and mobility.

The issue for Liverpool however in completing the deal is not necessarily the price tag quoted of £103million but the interest of other big European clubs.

It is a transfer story that is likely to dominate the football world over the coming months with Bellingham seen as a future superstar.

