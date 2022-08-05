Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wants Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Bayern Munich and Germany winger, Leroy Sane, to Liverpool according to a report.

The Reds have had a very busy summer transfer window so far with Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay all having signed for the club.

Darwin Nunez

There have also been a number of high profile departures, the most notable of which saw Sadio Mane move to Bayern. Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams and Ben Davies have also left on permanent deals.

Noises coming out of Anfield have suggested that in terms of incomings, new sporting director Julian Ward has finished his business for this window and focus will now be on trimming Klopp's squad over the next few weeks.

According to 90min.com however, the 55-year old wants to bring former Manchester City wide player, Sane, to Liverpool.

Leroy Sane

The publication claims that it will need a bid of around £50million to get the Bundesliga giants to agree to parting with the highly talented 26-year-old who signed for them in the summer of 2020.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Sane is a very good player, capable of destroying any defence on his day, but with Liverpool's current array of attacking talent, a move for the German seems an unlikely one.

