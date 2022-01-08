Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United Circling Ivorian Franck Kessie

Multiple Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in future free agent Franck Kessie from AC Milan, according to reports.

The midfielder has been subject to interest due to both his contract situation and his reputation, and with three gargantuan clubs hunting his signature, it will be hard for Milan to maintain his services.

Reputable source ANSA reported that Kessie has received an interesting offer from Liverpool. The report also stated that it now is very likely that the Ivorian midfielder will leave Milan in the summer.

According to David Ornstein, in his latest column for The Athletic, the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd are looking to bolster their midfield this summer. And a player like Kessie, with such high standards, is certainly on their radars.

Author Verdict

Kessie's links are relentless, and it's clear to see why. Liverpool have midfield issues, and a player like Kessie who offers control will be high on their priority list.

I don't see Liverpool paying his likely astronomical wages, though, so it's another on the maybe list.

