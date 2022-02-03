Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool & Manchester City Ready To Make Summer Move For Bukayo Saka If Arsenal Fail Objective

Liverpool and Manchester City could both make a move for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka in the summer according to a report.

Bukayo Saka

The 20-year-old has impressed again this season after breaking into England manager Gareth Southgate's team at the Euros.

Despite some signs that Arsenal have made improvements this season, they have no Europe and are out of both domestic cup competitions leaving them to concentrate on finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

As per ESPN, both Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Saka's progress and could make a move in the summer should Arsenal fail to qualify for next season's Champions League and therefore fail to match the player's ambitions.

Read More

A crucial few months await Arsenal who had a quiet January transfer window in terms of incomings but moved a number of players out.

The North London club would appear to be in a better place to re-build their squad next summer but they also have to concern themselves with achieving their short-term objectives to ensure players like Saka do not have their heads turned.

