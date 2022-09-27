After an impressive match-winning performance against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly, the interest in RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko has increased dramatically, with Jurgen Klopp amongst the interested parties.

The Reds saw one of their best players in Sadio Mane leave in the summer, using the money to bring in Darwin Nunez.

However, with Divock Origi and Taki Minamino also departing the club, it leaves a lack of options in the forward department.

An injury to Diogo Jota this season added to the woes Jurgen Klopp was facing and has had to look back to old faithful in Roberto Firmino to lead the line. Although the Brazilian has done a decent job, Firmino still isn’t the player he once was.

Is Sesko The One?

Next summer will be the most important of Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool, with a huge emphasis being out on the midfield turnover.

Aside from the clear midfield problems, the club will need to address the forward situation. Origi and Minamino holes are yet to be filled and Firmino isn’t getting any younger.

RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko may be that replacement for the Brazilian. Despite Red Bull’s other club Leipzig having a deal in place for the Slovenian next summer, Fabrizio Romano has reported that a Premier League move is still an option for him in the future.

Liverpool, along with Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in the forward and still have an opportunity in the future to bring in the striker.

