January 3, 2022
Report: Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich Enquire About Denis Zakaria January Transfer

Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all made enquiries about signing midfielder Denis Zakaria in January according to a report.

Denis Zakaria

The 25 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and it looks increasingly likely he will not extend his current deal at Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach.

The German club now have a decision to make as to whether they cash in now on the Swiss international or allow him to leave for free in the summer.

According to Jonathan Shrager, some of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in signing Zakaria in January for a cut price fee.

'I am told that Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all recently enquired about the possibility of signing Denis Zakaria in January'

It had been previously reported that Zakaria's dream move was to Barcelona but they are not one of the club's mentioned by Shrager as interested in a January deal.

This would represent an interesting deal for Liverpool who never replaced Gini Wijnaldum after he left for PSG in the summer.

As well as being available for a bargain price as a result of his contract situation, recent games have proved that the Reds are badly in need of refreshing their midfield options with a young, mobile player and Zakaria fits that bill.

