Report: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Barcelona Battle For La Liga Defender

A number of Europe's biggest clubs are circling to secure the services of a highly rated French international and La Liga defender according to a report.

As the summer transfer window approaches, teams are already looking at how they can improve their squads for next season.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are battling it out for the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde according to Fichajes.

The Spanish publication claims that the performances of Kounde for Sevilla have not gone unnoticed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Whilst Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are currently first choice at Liverpool and have performed well this season, it is believed that they are looking to add more competition for places to allow the team to continue to grow.

Author Verdict

The only way it seems likely that Liverpool will enter the transfer market is if Joe Gomez leaves the club at the end of the season in search of more game time.

Klopp will hope to persuade all four of his options at centre-back which include Gomez and Ibrahima Konate to stay for next season.

Should Gomez decide he wants to leave, however, the price quoted for Kounde of around €60million does not seem realistic as a replacement option.

It's probable therefore that should the 23 year old move on, it will not be to Merseyside but could be to one of the other four clubs mentioned.

