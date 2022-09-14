Report: Liverpool & Manchester United In Battle To Sign Jude Bellingham

Liverpool and Manchester United are battling it out for the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham according to a report.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of constant transfer speculation over recent months with Liverpool and Real Madrid previously linked.

England international Bellingham was reportedly the subject of a bid in the summer from the Anfield hierarchy but they were told there was no chance he would be sold in the same window that they sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

According to the Metro (via FourFourTwo) who cite Sky Sports Germany, whilst Manchester United are interested, the fact that Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the player may work in their favour.

The report also claims that Bellingham is 'almost assured to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023'.

LFCTR Verdict

All the indications are that Liverpool have not invested in their midfield because they have been waiting for Bellingham.

The danger with that approach however remains that they could find themselves outbid or the player choosing an alternative club.

Liverpool should have invested in their midfield prior to now so any rebuild needs to start as soon as January and not wait until next summer.

