Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Bundesliga Player Compared To Kai Havertz And Michael Ballack

Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City, and Sevilla are all clubs named in a report as being interested in a Bundesliga midfielder who has been compared to Kai Havertz and Michael Ballack according to a report.

Kai Havertz Chelsea

Sport BILD report that a whole host of clubs are chasing Hoffenheim's 22 year old midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

The Austrian international has impressed for the Bundesliga club this season scoring six times in 27 league appearances and has caught the eye of some big clubs around Europe including Liverpool.

Christoph Baumgartner
Jurgen Klopp is likely to look to refresh his midfield options in the summer with James Milner (36), Jordan Henderson (31), and Thiago Alcantara (31) all the wrong side of 30.

A move for a young, goalscoring midfielder is therefore not out of the question but the German publication state that with Baumgartner having a contract until 2025, interested clubs may need to trigger the rumoured €30million release clause.

